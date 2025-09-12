Patna (Bihar) [India], September 12 (ANI): In a significant step towards transforming Bihar into a powerhouse of agricultural and processed food exports, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal inaugurated the Regional Office of the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) in Patna at the Bihar Idea Festival held on 11th September, 2025 in Patna, Bihar, a release from Ministry of Commerce & Industry said.

The occasion was graced by the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Samrat Chaudhary, and Minister of Industries, Bihar Nitish Mishra, alongside senior officers of the Government of Bihar, APEDA leadership, entrepreneurs, FPOs and farmer groups.

Bihar's rich agri-ecosystem is home to a diverse range of high-potential agri-produce, from Shahi Litchi, Jardalu Mango, Mithila Makhana and Magahi Pan to staple grains and a vibrant mix of fruits and vegetables. The Geographical Indication (GI) tags attached to several of these products enhance their global appeal, giving Bihar a unique edge in the international agricultural trade arena.

The establishment of APEDA's Patna Office heralds a new era for Bihar's agrarian economy, offering farmers, producers, and exporters direct access to registration, advisory services, market intelligence, assistance in certification, facilitation of export procedures, market facilitation, infrastructure development and international trade opportunities.

Until now, exporters from Bihar were reliant on APEDA's regional office in Varanasi. The new office will provide direct support to FPOs, FPCs, and exporters, significantly reducing the turnaround time for addressing exporter queries and strengthening coordination with state-level institutions.

Speaking on the occasion, Piyush Goyal stated, "The opening of the APEDA Regional Office in Patna is not just an administrative milestone--it is a mission to integrate Bihar's farmers with the global economy. Our farmers, entrepreneurs and exporters have the potential to feed the world. With the right support, Bihar will emerge as a leader in high-value, sustainable agri-exports."

Echoing the sentiment, the Deputy CM commended the Centre's initiative and reaffirmed the Government of Bihar's commitment to creating an enabling environment for farmer-led growth and export readiness. APEDA's continuous support through capacity building, market linkage and quality enhancement has played a pivotal role in making these exports a reality.

Adding a historic touch to the inaugural event, a 7 metric ton consignment of GI-tagged Mithila Makhana was flagged off for New Zealand, Canada and the USA. The export was executed by a woman entrepreneur Neha Arya, founder of Nehashi from Darbhanga, Bihar, a testament to APEDA's commitment to inclusive and gender-sensitive trade promotion.

The story of Ms. Arya stands as a strong encouragement to women-led entrepreneurship in Bihar while highlighting the growing global appetite for Bihar's high-value, GI-tagged produce. It provides a shining example of cooperative federalism, reflecting the Government of India's commitment to the people of Bihar by providing institutional support provided by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry through APEDA and the Government of Bihar.

This initiative reflects APEDA's ongoing efforts to promote inclusive growth by empowering women-led enterprises and integrating rural producers into global value chains. This shipment serves as a testament to the growing export readiness of women entrepreneurs in Bihar's agri-sector.

As a result of sustained efforts, Bihar has achieved several export milestones. GI-tagged Mithila Makhana has already been exported to the UAE and USA in 2024-25. In 2023, GI-tagged Jardalu Mango also made its way to international markets. Traditional sweets like Tilkut and Til Laddu, and fruits such as Shahi Litchi, are now finding global buyers, showcasing the unique value of Bihar's indigenous produce.

Over the last three years, APEDA has implemented a comprehensive engagement strategy in Bihar to strengthen the state's agri-export ecosystem. This has included capacity-building programs--both physical and virtual--to train farmers, Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), exporters and other stakeholders on global quality standards, packaging, logistics and international compliance protocols.

To provide practical exposure, APEDA facilitated international visits for FPOs and stakeholders to destinations such as the UAE and domestic centres of excellence in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, including IIVR, IRRI and CISH Lucknow, enabling participants to gain critical insights into best practices in post-harvest handling, quality assurance and export documentation.

Special emphasis was laid on promoting sustainable packaging for GI-tagged Shahi Litchi in Muzaffarpur, while strategic collaborations with state departments, universities and agri-research bodies like NRC Litchi and NRC Makhana enhanced technical know-how and value chain efficiencies.

Further, to connect Bihar's agri-produce with global markets, an International Buyer-Seller Meet (IBSM) was jointly organized by the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, APEDA and the Government of Bihar on 19-20 May, 2025, at Gyan Bhawan in Patna, where over 70 international buyers from 22 countries participated alongside 40+ key domestic exporters, five agri trade associations and other stakeholders.

The opening of the APEDA office in Patna, along with the successful flag-off of international Makhana shipments, marks the beginning of a new era for Bihar. The APEDA office in Patna marks more than just a new building; it represents a gateway to prosperity for thousands of farmers, agripreneurs, women-led enterprises, FPOs, FPCs, start-ups and budding young exporters across Bihar.

It brings institutional strength, market access and technical guidance directly to the grassroots. With sustained support from APEDA and the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Bihar is set to emerge as a vibrant hub for high-value, sustainable and inclusive agri trade. (ANI)

