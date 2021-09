New Delhi [India], September 1 (ANI): In a telephonic conversation with health ministers of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday reviewed the COVID-19 situation in these states.

Due to the rising cases in Kerala, the Minister discussed matters related to COVID-19 management in those areas of the states of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, which border Kerala, according to an official release.

Also Read | African Swine Fever Kills 25,260 Pigs in Mizoram Since March 2021; Rs 121 Crore Loss Reported in State.

Highlighting the need to take adequate steps to contain the inter-state spread of COVID-19, Mandaviya requested the respective health ministers of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu to increase the pace of vaccination in districts of their states that border Kerala.

The Central government has been at the forefront in the fight against the COVID19 pandemic and vaccinations form an integral component of its five-point strategy to fight the pandemic (including test, track, treat and COVID appropriate behaviour).

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Slams Centre Over LPG Price Hike, Says ‘Economic Policies Have Failed’.

India has been running the largest vaccination drive against COVID-19 since January 16 this year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)