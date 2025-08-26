Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 26 (ANI): Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav jointly launched several public welfare initiatives aiming to strengthen health services in Madhya Pradesh at a program organised in Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Cultural Information Centre, Jabalpur, on Monday.

According to an official statement, Nadda and CM Yadav virtually inaugurated the newly constructed Government Medical Colleges in Sheopur and Singrauli districts, and agreements were signed with private investors to establish new government medical colleges in Betul, Panna, Dhar, and Katni under the PPP model in their presence on the occasion.

The Union Minister and Chief Minister also launched the distribution of 'Vay Vandana Cards' for 8 lakh senior citizens, symbolically handing over PVC cards to five elderly beneficiaries from the stage.

They also launched the 'Ayushman Sakhi' Smart Chatbot, the ASHA Dialogue program, released maternal nutrition awareness materials, and inaugurated the Mother-Child Safety Card. Under the state government's "Healthy Liver Mission", liver screening of 1 crore people has been successfully completed, the statement said.

Nadda also handed over the Letter of Permission for admission of 100 MBBS seats each at newly inaugurated medical colleges, enabling their immediate functioning.

Nadda stated that India's new health policy shifts its focus from curative care (treatment after falling ill) to preventive and promotive healthcare.

"We are writing a new story of growth and expansion in the total healthcare sector," he said, adding that India has become the first country in the world to provide annual health coverage of Rs 5 lakh to the majority of its population under the Ayushman Bharat-Niramayam Yojana.

Union Minister Nadda also informed that India currently has 780 medical colleges offering 1.7 lakh MBBS seats, and PM Modi has set a target of adding 75,000 more UG and PG seats over the next five years. He further highlighted that establishing medical colleges in smaller towns would help ensure the availability of doctors in rural areas. He also praised Madhya Pradesh for pioneering MBBS education in Hindi, allowing students from rural backgrounds to pursue medical studies in their own language, the statement added.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav stated that the government's role goes beyond treating illnesses, extending support to both patients and their families. He noted that Madhya Pradesh had only 5 medical colleges in 2003, while today it has 32 (17 government, 13 private, and 2 newly inaugurated). The government has approved around 15 new government medical colleges in the last 18 months and is working to open medical or Ayurvedic colleges in every district.

He also highlighted facilities like free air ambulance and mortuary vehicle services for the poor and the 'Rahveer Yojana', which provides Rs 1.5 lakh treatment support to road accident victims and a Rs 25,000 reward to those who help take them to the hospital. Under the PPP mode, 75% of medical college seats will be free for poor students.

CM Yadav also reaffirmed the government's commitment to tribal welfare, advanced healthcare access, and mission-mode expansion of facilities. (ANI)

