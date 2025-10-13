New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI): Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) is a lifesaving and vital emergency procedure which improves the survival chances in critical cardiac cases. With a view to generating mass awareness, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare today inaugurated CPR Awareness Week (October 13-17, 2025), aimed at promoting training and community participation in Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR), an official release from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

The campaign was inaugurated by Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava, in the presence of senior officials of the Health Ministry, health professionals, and representatives from medical institutions and civil society.

Addressing the gathering, Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava highlighted the urgent need to build public capability in performing CPR. "The simple act of performing hands-only CPR can sustain blood flow and oxygen to vital organs until professional help arrives, increasing survival chances manifold," she added.

Furthermore, she underscores the Ministry's vision under CPR Awareness Week is to ensure that every household, school, office, and public space has at least one individual trained in this lifesaving technique.

She underlined that, "This initiative is rooted in the understanding that cardiac arrest remains one of the leading causes of sudden deaths in India, with nearly 70% of such cases occurring outside hospital settings, where immediate medical assistance is often unavailable. In these critical moments, timely administration of CPR by a bystander can significantly improve survival outcomes."

As part of the inaugural event, participants also took a pledge to promote CPR awareness and encourage others to learn this lifesaving technique. The event featured a live demonstration of hands-only CPR conducted by medical experts, showcasing the simple steps that can be performed by anyone to save a life during a cardiac emergency, the release said.

Recognising low bystander CPR administration rates and to increase sustained community-centric efforts, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is observing a pan-India CPR awareness week from October 13-17, 2025, with the intent to create widespread awareness and capacity building among the general public on CPR.

According to an official release, various activities planned during the week include a nationwide pledge ceremony, organisation of physical and virtual demonstrations on CPR, expert interactions, panel discussions, and other IEC activities. More than 15,000 participants from the health sector, along with representatives from medical institutions and civil society from across the country, were present at the launch of CPR Awareness Week.

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, in collaboration with MyGOV and MYBharat platforms, has also published an online pledge as well as a CPR quiz. (ANI)

