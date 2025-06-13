Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], June 13 (ANI): In the wake of the unfortunate accident involving the Air India flight from Ahmedabad to London, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and obtained detailed information regarding the entire incident.

In this meeting, the Union Home Minister reviewed the rescue and relief operations and issued necessary instructions to the concerned officials. Union Minister CR Patil, Union Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, and Union Minister of State (MoS) Muralidhar Mohol also joined the meeting.

During this meeting, the Civil Aviation Department, DGCA, Health Department, Police Administration, and the Relief Commissioner provided the Union Home Minister with complete information regarding the entire sequence of events of the flight accident, rescue and relief operations, and health-related services.

Calling the incident unfortunate and deeply saddening, Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah directed that the government provide all necessary assistance to the affected families. He stated that the injured should receive immediate medical attention and assured that every stage--from DNA sample collection for the deceased and their families, to identification, and the safe return of mortal remains to their respective homes--would be fully supported by the government.

He instructed the concerned officials to further strengthen the DNA matching process to ensure accurate identification of the deceased and to maintain complete security of the accident site until the investigation is concluded. He also added that the official death toll will be announced only after verification.

The Union Home Minister informed that he had personally visited the accident site to assess the situation. The recovery of the mortal remains of all passengers is nearly complete. He further stated that the process of informing the relatives of victims residing abroad has been completed, and their DNA samples will be collected as soon as they arrive.

He added that approximately 1,000 DNA tests will need to be conducted in Gujarat itself. Since the state possesses the necessary capacity for this testing, there will be no need to send samples outside Gujarat. The tests will be completed in collaboration with the state's Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and the National Forensic Sciences University, and the mortal remains will be handed over to the families in the shortest time possible.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated that he visited the hospital to inquire about the condition of the passengers injured in the accident, who are currently undergoing treatment. He further added that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and the entire nation stand in solidarity with the bereaved families, expressing deep condolences for the victims of this tragic incident.

During the meeting, the state government was informed that immediate relief and rescue operations had been initiated following the incident. A team of 45 doctors for DNA procedures, two SDRF teams, two NDRF teams, 85 fire personnel, the full AMC team, and over 75 ambulances were deployed for emergency response. A Green Corridor was created to ensure the prompt transportation of the injured and deceased to hospitals.

Furthermore, the state government activated the State Operation Centre's control room and released a total of seven dedicated helpline numbers, including the primary helpline.

In this context, he commended the coordinated and prompt efforts of central agencies and state departments, including police, health, fire services, and disaster management authorities, for their swift and effective response to the crisis.

The high-level meeting was also attended by State Health Minister Rushikesh Patel, Civil Aviation Minister Balvantsinh Rajput, Minister of State (MoS) for Home Harsh Sanghavi, Chief Secretary Pankaj Joshi, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) and Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister MK Das, along with other senior officials of the state government. (ANI)

