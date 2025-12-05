Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], December 5 (ANI): Advancing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of making India Atmanirbhar, Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Friday inaugurated 'Swadeshotsav 2025' at the Gujarat University Ground in Ahmedabad. The event was attended by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi. As per the press release, this nationwide expo will run from December 05, 2025, to December 09, 2025. After the inauguration ceremony, the Home Minister also unveiled the 'Svanubhuti Exhibition', symbolising the power of Swadeshi.

With the aim of spreading knowledge and awareness, special seminars on various important topics have been organised during this Swadeshotsav, said the release. Accordingly, on December 05, the opening day, the Environment Resolution Conference will be held. On December 06, sessions on Startups Udaan 2025 and Swadeshi Sankalp Abhiyan are scheduled. December 07 sessions will be focused on The Role of Matrushakti and Cyber Security Awareness. According to the press release, on December 08, seminars on Ayurveda and Health, as well as Intellectual Property Rights, will take place. The final day, December 09, discussions on Natural Farming and Organic Farming will be held. Also, various cultural programmes will be presented every day from 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM.

Also Read | Vladimir Putin in India: Russian President Thanks PM Narendra Modi for Making Efforts To Resolve Ukraine Conflict.

Swadeshotsav will serve as a vibrant platform to promote knowledge, art, and a wide range of indigenous products. As per the release, on this occasion, office-bearers of the Swarnim Jagaran Manch were also present. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)