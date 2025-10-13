Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 13 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the grand exhibition of "Nav Vidhan: A New Identity of Justice", which is based on new criminal laws, at the JECC, Sitapura, on Monday.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and acting Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court, Sanjeev Prakash Sharma, were also present at the event.

Also Read | Did You Receive an Email Asking You To Download E-PAN Card? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth About Fake Email Used To Scam People.

According to the Government of Rajasthan, the exhibition showcased the judicial process through live demos in 10 zones and models, spanning three phases. This exhibition provided visitors with detailed information about crime reporting, from initial investigation to final judicial decision, in a straightforward manner.

The first phase of the exhibition depicts the complaint and investigation process, including models of the control room, the crime scene, and the police station. The second phase was dedicated to scientific and legal verification, showcasing the functioning of the hospital, FSL, and Public Prosecution Office. The third phase included the District Court, Prison, and High Court, along with a brief overview of the new criminal laws. This exhibition focused on the principle of "Justice First".

Also Read | Durgapur Gang-Rape Case: Initial Medical Report of Second-Year Medical Student, Sexually Assaulted Outside Campus in West Bengal, Confirms Rape.

The Rajasthan Government stated that the exhibition highlighted the positive changes introduced in the criminal justice system through the provisions of the new laws. This information included strict action against criminals, victim-centric provisions, speedy justice, the use of technology, e-evidence, e-summons, e-prosecution, cybercrime control, and the end of colonial laws. The exhibition also showcased the progress and actions being taken under the new laws, as well as their success stories.

Moreover, the exhibition highlighted the extensive use of technology in new laws. According to the Government of Rajasthan, this advancement facilitated quicker justice by resolving cases within the designated timeframe and includes reformative provisions for offenders, offering them a chance to reintegrate into society and return to the mainstream.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently launched 56 forensic science laboratory (FSL) vehicles, along with 100 scooters and motorcycles for women's safety patrolling. Law Minister Jogaram Patel, Chief Secretary Shri Sudhansh Pant, Director General of Police Rajiv Kumar Sharma, and other officials were also present at the event. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)