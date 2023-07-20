New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday met the President of the Jana Sena Party Pawan Kalyan and National President of All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) Sudesh Mahto here in New Delhi.

Taking to Twitter, Shah shared photographs with the two in separate posts and informed about the meeting.

“Met Shri @PawanKalyan, President of the Jana Sena Party, and exchanged thoughts about the development of Andhra Pradesh and the welfare of its people," read the tweet.

In another tweet, Shah wrote, “Had a positive discussion with the National President of All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) @SudeshMahtoAJSU ji on various issues of Jharkhand."

Earlier in the day Amit Shah on Wednesday spoke with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and enquired about over a dozen deaths due to electrocution in the state's Chamoli district.

Shah took to Twitter to share his feeling about the incident, terming the incident "very sad". In a telephonic conversation with the Uttarakhand Chief Minister, the Home Minister took detailed input about the incident.

"Death of people due to electrocution in Chamoli, Uttarakhand is very sad. I talked to Chief Minister @pushkardhami ji and inquired about the incident. The administration is engaged in providing treatment to the injured. I express my condolences to the bereaved families and wish the injured a speedy recovery," Shah tweeted.

As many as 15 people were electrocuted to death after they came in contact with a railing of an electrified bridge above the Alaknanda River in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district. (ANI)

