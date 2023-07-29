Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 29 (ANI): With the assembly elections scheduled to be held at the end of this year in Madhya Pradesh, the visits of central leaders have intensified in the state.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Madhya Pradesh for the second time within a week and he will address the party workers of the Indore division.

National General Secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Kailash Vijayvargiya on Saturday said that Shah would address around 50,000 party workers of Indore division at Kankeshwari Devi Ground in Indore.

Vijayvargiya made the remark while addressing the media persons in the city. He also said that along with this, Shah would visit Janapav Kuti, the birthplace of Lord Parshuram.

When asked about Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath, Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh and Congress leader Kanaiya Kumar are visiting Indore, he said, “Kamal Nath is a very senior Congress leader, I respect him. But if a young man (referring to Kanhaiya Kumar) who made to chant slogans of ‘Bharat tere tukde honge inshallah, inshallah', changed party and joined the Congress. If anyone changes his facemask, then his identity does not change. The Congress is promoting such people. It is a matter of concern what will be the mentality of Congress.”

Meanwhile, talking about the upcoming assembly polls in the state, Vijayvargiya added that BJP would get at least 160 seats in the MP assembly polls.

On the other hand, Digvijaya Singh took a jibe on Shah’s visit and said, “This proves how incompetently the Chief Ministers of BJP have led the state for the last 20 years. The BJP leadership of Madhya Pradesh is so lifeless and useless that Amit Shah has to visit here.”

Reacting to Vijayvargiya’s remark about Kanhaiya Kumar, Singh said, “We do not need the proof of patriotism from those who did not participate in the independence of the country.” (ANI)

