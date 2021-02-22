New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Monday reviewed the status of an artificial lake formed in the wake of a recent glacier burst in the upper catchment areas of the Rishiganga river in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district.

At a meeting, Bhalla reviewed the action being taken to allow for more flow in the water and removal of some obstructions, which have formed at the site of the artificial lake, a statement issued by the home ministry said.

The chief secretary of Uttarakhand, who joined the meeting through video-conference, informed that based on the physical assessment of the artificial lake made on the site by multiple scientific agencies and satellite data, there is no imminent danger as the volume of water is less than expected and it is flowing through a natural channel that has been widened.

The Union home secretary promised continued help and assistance from central agencies to the state government as and when required by it to handle the situation arising out of the temporary obstruction, the statement said.

The secretary of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the state administration have been asked to keep a continued watch on the situation in coordination with central and state agencies.

The meeting was also attended by the ITBP DG, the member-secretary of the NDMA, the NDRF DG, the DRDO chairman, senior officials of the Ministry of Power, officers from the IDS headquarters and scientists from various central agencies, along with other senior officers of the Union home ministry.

At least 68 people have been killed in the February 7 glacier burst in Uttarakhand, while around 140 people are still missing. PTI ACB

