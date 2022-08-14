Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 14 (ANI): Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday hoisted the national flag and paid tributes to Rani Lakshmi Bai and other freedom fighters of the country at an event held at the Maharani Lakshmi Bai ki Chhatri in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior.

Besides remembering the freedom fighters who survived the 1947 partition, Scindia also inaugurated an exhibition of the 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day' and 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

"Several foreign aggressors like Mughal and Ahmed shah Abdali attacked India many times but Indians did not let them fulfil their dreams. The Tricolour is our identity and pride. It is proof of our sacrifice. It is a symbol of civilization. Our nation exists because of this Tiranga", he said at the event.

Many freedom fighters, who participated in the freedom struggle and had witnessed the partition, were also present at the event organized by the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

The exhibition showcased the agony of the partition and remembered the tragedy in which a large number of people suffered.

Scindia reminded the present generation about the horrors of partition and exhorted them to solemnly observe 14th August as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day.

The nation is celebrating Har Ghar Tiranga campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mohatsav to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India's Independence.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is being observed by the Central government, whose official journey commenced on March 12, 2021, which started a 75-week countdown to our 75th anniversary of independence.

'Har Ghar Tiranga' is a campaign, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India's independence and the glorious history of India's people, culture and achievements.

In 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also declared that August 14 would be observed as 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day' every year to acknowledge the pain undergone by the Indians in 1947.

"Partition's pains can never be forgotten. Millions of our sisters and brothers were displaced and many lost their lives due to mindless hate and violence. In memory of the struggles and sacrifices of our people, August 14 will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day," PM Modi had said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid homage to all the people who lost their lives during the partition of India and Pakistan.

"Today, on #PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDay, I pay homage to all those who lost their lives during partition, and applaud the resilience as well as grit of all those who suffered during that tragic period of our history," PM Modi said in a tweet. (ANI)

