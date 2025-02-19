Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], February 19 (ANI): Union Minister for Railways, Ravneet Singh Bittu has filed a complaint with the Director General of Police (DGP), Chandigarh Police, alleging physical and verbal abuse by Chandigarh Police officers during his visit to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's residence in Chandigarh.

In his letter, Bittu detailed the incident: "They misbehaved with me, using verbal and physical abuse. A team led by DSP Uday Pal Singh consisting of two Assistant Sub-Inspectors and three constables verbally and physically abused me."

He described how the situation escalated when his vehicle was blocked by the police.

"After that, I entered my vehicle to leave, but DSP Uday Pal and his team stopped my car cavalcade by blocking my way with their cars. My security was alerted by this ambiguous action of Chandigarh Police of trying to breach my Z+ security," Bittu stated.

The Minister went on to express concerns over the actions of the police, accusing them of attempting to create confrontation. "The Chandigarh Police team went to the extent of getting into a physical altercation with my security officials. Their intention for the same is very questionable and dangerous," he wrote.

Bittu in his complaint demanded immediate action against the responsible officers, requesting that an FIR be filed against DSP Uday Pal Singh and his team. He also called for a thorough investigation and strict disciplinary action to be taken.

"I demand that immediate action be taken against the responsible officers. An FIR should be immediately registered against Deputy SP Uday Pal Singh and his team and a thorough investigation should be done into this matter followed by strict disciplinary action," he added in his complaint.

Earlier, an argument broke out between the Union Minister and Chandigarh Police when he reached the Punjab CM's house to meet him on Wednesday. (ANI)

