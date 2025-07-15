New Delhi [India], July 15(ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting to review the Delhi Master Plan 2041 (MPD-2041), bringing together key stakeholders, including Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Delhi Home and Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood also attended the meeting, which comes a day after a separate review session on the provisions of the MPD-2041 was conducted at the Delhi Secretariat.

Also Read | UP Custodial Death: 65-year-old Man Dies in Police Custody in Sant Kabir Nagar, Family Alleges Foul Play.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) had submitted the draft of the master plan to the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in April 2023. However, the plan is still awaiting final approval.

It may be recalled that the draft MPD-2041 had earlier received the nod of Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, who also serves as the chairman of the DDA, on February 28, 2023. (ANI)

Also Read | Ganeshotsav 2025: MSRTC To Run 5,000 Special Buses to Konkan From August 23 to September 7, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik Announces; Group Bookings Start July 22.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)