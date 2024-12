New Delhi, December 14: Union Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will introduce 'The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, in the Lok Sabha on December 16 (Monday).

"The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024: Arjun Ram Meghwal to move for leave to introduce a Bill further to amend the Constitution of India. Also to introduce the Bill," the list of business stated. 'One Nation One Election' Fine if Brought With Good Intentions, Says Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor.

The first amendment bill to conduct simultaneous elections of Lok Sabha and State assemblies and another bill to align elections for assemblies in Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir and Puducherry. Meanwhile, Arjun Ram Meghwal will also move the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024 for leave to introduce a Bill further to amend the Government of Union Territories Act, 1963, the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019. Also to introduce to Bill. One Nation, One Election: Union Cabinet Approves Bills for Simultaneous Lok Sabha, State Assembly Elections, Say Sources.

Several opposition leaders have questioned the One Nation One election proposal saying it was impractical and an attack on federalism Senior Congress leader and RS MP Digvijay Singh said, 'One Nation, One Election' said that if a state government falls in six months or loses its majority, will the state have to remain without a government for the rest of the 4.5 years."Elections cannot be postponed for more than 6 months in any state. If the One Nation One Election is being introduced and the government in a state falls in 6 months, the no-confidence motion is passed, will we remain without a government for 4.5 years? This is not possible in this country... Earlier, governments used to complete their full term of 5 years, but today some governments fall in 2.5 years and somewhere they fall in 3 years."

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh demanded that the proposed 'One Nation, One Election' bill be sent to a Joint Parliamentary Committee, asserting that the bill undermines democracy. "The bill will be presented in Parliament, and we want it to be referred to the Joint Parliamentary Committee, which will hold discussions on it. The Indian National Congress's position was clarified last year by party president Mallikarjun Kharge, who sent a four-page letter to former President Ram Nath Kovind's committee on One Nation, One Election, stating that we oppose the bill," Ramesh told ANI.

On December 12, the 'One Nation One Election' bill was approved by the Union Cabinet paving the way for its introduction in Parliament. However, before its introduction in the Parliament, the bill initiated debate between the ruling and opposition parties.

Several parties of the INDIA bloc opposed the bill while the BJP-led NDA alliance parties welcomed this bill, saying, it would save time and lay the groundwork for unified elections across the country.

Notably, in September this year, the Union Cabinet approved the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal, which aims to hold simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, along with urban body and panchayat polls, within a span of 100 days.

The recommendations were outlined in a report by a high-level panel chaired by former President Kovind. Following the Cabinet's approval, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the decision, calling it a significant step towards enhancing India's democracy.

