Karimnagar (Telangana) [India], May 23 (ANI): Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday led the Hindu Ekta Yatra in Karimnagar district of Telangana.

The Yatra began from Vaishya Bhavan and proceeded through key junctions of Karimnagar. It also featured cultural and artistic performances and highlighted the courage of the Indian Army in the context of the Pahalgam incident.

Also Read | Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, May 23, 2025: RBL Bank, Ultratech Cement, Jio Financial Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Friday.

Kumar praised the Indian Armed Forces' efforts on Operation Sindoor. He also condemned Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's remark of referring to Operation Sindoor as a "small war". He said that the Kharge is attempting to undermine the Indian Army's efforts by labelling the conflict with Pakistan as a "small war".

While addressing the crowd at rally, Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar said, "When Al-Qaeda attacked the Twin Towers in America and killed 6,000 people, even a superpower like the U.S. couldn't act for 10 years. Only after 10 years did they catch and kill Osama Bin Laden. But in just 15 days after the Pahalgam incident, the army that wiped out the terrorists--that is my Indian Army. Our Prime Minister is Modi... now tell me, who is greater?"

Also Read | Capital Jewish Museum Shooting: India Likely To Ask for More Security for Diplomats After 2 Israeli Staffers Killed in US.

He further added, "Is it a 'small war' to go deep into Pakistan and destroy 9 terrorist camps? Is it a 'small war' to destroy 11 military bases of the Pakistan Army? Is it a 'small war' to destroy 20 per cent of Pakistan's military infrastructure? Is it a 'small war' if Pakistan gets scared... and comes begging for a ceasefire? Let Kharge answer--what is a 'small war'?"

Kumar also criticised Rahul Gandhi for "demanding a count of how many Rafale jets were destroyed in the war".

"It's said that Rahul Gandhi has more fans in Pakistan than in India," Kumar said, adding, "The fact that he is trending on Pakistani social media is proof of that."

Earlier, in his first public rally after the success of Operation Sindoor, PM Modi highlighted the Indian Armed Forces bravery during the operation. The PM also reiterated his 2019 promise, saying, "Saugandh mujhe iss Desh ki mitti ki, mein desh nahi mitne dunga, mein desh nahi Jhukne dunga."

Addressing a public rally in Rajasthan's Bikaner, PM Modi said, "When I came after the airstrikes, I said, Saugandh mujhe iss Desh ki mitti ki, mein desh nahi mitne dunga, mein desh nahi Jhukne dunga. Those who came to erase the Sindoor our our women, we have demolished them."

PM Modi in his first public rally after Operation Sindoor recalled his visit to Rajasthan after Balakot airstrikes: "This brave land of Rajasthan teaches us that nothing is greater than the country and its citizens. On April 22nd, terrorists destroyed the vermilion from the foreheads of our sisters by asking about their religion. Those bullets were fired in Pahalgam, but those bullets pierced the hearts of 140 crore countrymen. After this, every citizen of the country united and resolved that they would wipe out the terrorists. We will punish them more than they can imagine." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)