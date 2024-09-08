Sambalpur, September 8: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan extended his greetings on the occasion of the 'Nuakhai' festival on Sunday. Pradhan, MP from Sambalpur constituency in Odisha, celebrated 'Nuakhai' at the residence of retired agricultural officer Madan Mohan Mishra and his wife, Swarna Manjari Mishra, in Nandpada, Sambalpur. He participated in Nuakhai Prasad 'Nabanna' (the season's first crop) with them.

Taking to social media platform X, Pradhan said, "On the auspicious occasion of the agricultural festival 'Nuakhai', I celebrated Nuakhai with Nabanna along with the family members of retired agricultural officer Madan Mohan Mishra and his wife Swarna Manjari Mishra at Nandpada in Sambalpur. I have been associated with this family since I was in charge of the student body. I got a lot of love from everyone. After many days, the new family members are feeling very happy. Thanks for his respect and hospitality."

Speaking to ANI, Pradhan described 'Nabanna' as the most emotional festival in West Odisha, noting that farmers celebrate by offering the first grain of their crop to the mother. "On behalf of the people of Sambalpur and Odisha, I extend my heartiest wishes to the farmers on this great festival," he said.

Pradhan also mentioned that Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will visit Sambalpur to celebrate 'Nabanna' and distribute financial aid to farmers under the 'CM Kisan Sanman Nidhi' scheme. "Today, we have gathered in Sambalpur, and Chief Minister Majhi will join us to participate in 'Nabanna' and provide financial assistance to lakhs of farmers through the CM Kisan Samman Nidhi," Pradhan added.

Nuakhai is an agrarian festival mainly observed by the people of Western Odisha to welcome the new rice of the season. On this day, people offer the newly harvested Nabanna (new rice) crop to their respective presiding deities.

