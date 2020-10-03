Cuttack (Odisha) [India], October 3 (ANI): Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan donated blood plasma at SCB Medical College & Hospital in Cuttack today for the benefit of COVID-19 patients.

He informed on Twitter, "Donated plasma at SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack today. It is immensely satisfying to do my bit towards the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic."

"Urge all Covid-19 recovered people to come forward and donate plasma to aid the treatment of Covid-19 patients and help defeat the novel coronavirus," he added.

The Union Minister for Petroleum tested positive for novel Coronavirus in April and recovered successfully.

3,053 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths, and 4,048 recoveries were reported till October 2 in Odisha, the state Health Department said.

The total number of novel coronavirus cases has risen to 2,29,387 including 1,94,128 recoveries, 34,314 active cases, and 892 deaths in the state. (ANI)

