Patna, October 3: The Mahagathbandhan lost an ally during the live press conference that was called on Saturday to declare the seat-sharing pact. Mukesh Sahni, who heads the Vikassheel Insaf Party (VIP), took the mic to announce his exit from the coalition. Sahni walked off the press meet, aftering accusing the grand alliance leadership of betraying him. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Mahagathbandhan Seat-Sharing Pact Announced.

"What is happening with us right now is somewhere backstabbing. I am going out of this alliance and will address media tomorrow," Sahni said as he rushed out of the press meet. Senior Congress and RJD leaders were left in dismay as supporters of Sahni raised slogans against the grand alliance.

Watch Video of Mukesh Sahni Quitting Mahagathbandhan in Live PC

#WATCH What is happening with us right now is somewhere backstabbing. I am going out of this alliance and will address media tomorrow: Mukesh Sahni, Vikassheel Insaan Party #BiharElections pic.twitter.com/H3kkIVe5rU — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2020

Sahni told reporters that the Mahagathbandhan leaders, till a day ago, had assured him of 25 seats to contest and also explored the possibility of assigning a Deputy CM post to his party if the coalition defeats the BJP-JED-LJP combine.

In the seat-sharing pact that was announced today, the RJD claimed that it would accommodate VIP and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) by assigning a few seats from its own share of 144 constituencies.

The Congress was assigned 70 seats by the Mahagathbandhan, whereas, the Left Parties were allocated 29 constituencies. Tejashwi Yadav, the de-facto chief of the RJD was announced as the chief ministerial candidate.

