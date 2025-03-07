Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], March 7 (ANI): Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan paid a courtesy visit to Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati at Raj Bhavan in Bhubaneswar on Friday.

The Union Minister was in the city to inaugurate a new student residence at Xavier Institute of Management (XIM) University.

"Minister of Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan, called on me at the Raj Bhavan. @dpradhanbjp," Governor Kambhampati wrote in a post on X.

While inaugurating the student residence at XIM University, Union Minister Pradhan praised the institution's "illustrious legacy" and expressed confidence that the new facility would further enhance it.

"Delighted to inaugurate a new Student Residence at XIM, Bhubaneswar. Congratulate the @ximb_official family, particularly my dear students on the addition of a significant facility in their pursuit of knowledge," Pradhan wrote in a post on X.

"XIMB has an illustrious legacy. I am confident that the Student Residence inaugurated today will further add to the enduring legacy of the institute," he added.

While addressing the programme for the inauguration of the Students Residence at the University, Pradhan expressed the need for the National Education Policy 2020.

"We must implement the National Education Policy in letter and spirit in total, because this NEP is going to create global leaders. This document is not only for India. When Prime Minister Modi presided over G20 last year, he envisioned a new forum of Global South, what does global south mean? It means that all other emerging economies of the world, PM Modi brought them to a common platform, that is global south. We have to take care of it, we have to think about their future, livelihood, food security, status," Pradhan told during his speech.

Mentioning that there is a need to push education towards a multi-disciplinary approach, he added, "Then, we have to implement NEP, this NEP document, education has to be multi-disciplinary, has to be more and flexible." (ANI)

