New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): Union Minister of Coal and Mines, G Kishan Reddy, inaugurated the Coal India Limited (CIL) pavilion on Tuesday at the India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2025, being held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

Additional Secretary, Ministry of Coal and Chairman, CIL, Sanoj Kumar Jha, Joint Secretary Ministry of Coal Sanjeev Kumar Kassi, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Coal, Lakhpat Singh Choudhary and other senior officers of the Ministry of Coal and CIL were present on the occasion, said an official release from the Ministry of Coal.

The CIL pavilion highlights India's progress in energy security, diversification projects and sustainable practices drawing attention from visitors.

The pavilion showcases Opencast Mining method, Use of Artificial Intelligence in Coal Mining, functioning of Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) at Headquarters of CIL Subsidiaries. The Use of artificial intelligence has enhanced operational efficiencies and safety compliances. Live demonstration of Virtual Reality (VR) as immersive technology, primarily for safety and operational training is organized in the pavilion. VR offers a safe, cost-effective and highly engaging alternative to traditional training methods in a hazardous environment.

A significant part of the pavilion highlights the Ministry of Coal's coal gasification initiative as a key enabler of India's transition towards clean coal along with CSR initiatives. The pavilion also showcases eco-tourism initiatives upholding principles of ecological restoration. CIL's strategic initiatives to acquire critical minerals such as lithium and cobalt, both domestically and internationally, were also featured. This approach aims to reduce India's import dependency on these vital resources, supporting the growth of various industries reliant on such minerals.

The IITF serves as a valuable platform for CIL to engage with stakeholders, industry partners and the public, promoting transparency and awareness of its role in nation building. The Ministry of Coal and CIL remain committed to ensuring energy security and advancing India's journey towards sustainable, self-reliant growth. (ANI)

