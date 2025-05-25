Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 24 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying and Minority Affairs, George Kurian, on Saturday visited private fish ponds in Lengpui as well as the proposed site for the Fish Farmers' Training Centre under the North Eastern Council (NEC), Laldenga Fisheries Demonstration Farm, Lengpui, as per the official statement.

The Union Minister arrived in Aizawl and received at Lengpui Airport by Mr Lalthansanga, Fisheries Minister, Er Lalrothanga, Fisheries Department Secretary, Ms Laltleipuii, Fisheries Director and other department officials.

On this occasion, the Fisheries Minister and department officials conveyed the challenges faced by fish farmers in Mizoram and sought the Minister's approval for project proposals submitted to the Central Government for the development of fisheries, including one for the Integrated Aqua Park at Zawlnuam, Mamit.

According to the official statement, the Union Minister highlighted the Equity Grant under the Fish Farmers Producer Organisation (FFPO) to resolve the financial challenges faced by fish farmers.

He suggested local production to address challenges related to fish feed acquisition, which could be in the form of startups.

George Kurian stressed the need to make fish farmers aware of government schemes that cater to them and assured the officials that he would send officers to conduct outreach programmes.

In the official release, the Union Minister stated that the Central Government gives priority to the states in the Northeast, and that Mizoram has potential for development in the fisheries sector.

He was informed by the department officials that 26.5 per cent of 24,000 hectares of land is suitable for aquaculture.

Upon reaching Aizawl, George Kurian visited Ornamental Fish Rearing Units in Khatla that have been chosen as Sales Outlets under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Samapada Yojana (PMMSY). PMMSY is a scheme implemented by the Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India, to bring about Blue Revolution through sustainable development of fisheries sector in India.

As per the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying release, it is designed to address critical gaps in the fisheries value chain with an aim to modernise and strengthen the sector while ensuring the welfare of fishers and fish farmers. (ANI)

