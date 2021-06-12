Use of Nano Urea by farmers will not only improve soil health, and crop productivity, but will also reduce the use of chemical fertilizers. (Photo: IFFCO)

New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): Union Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister DV Sadananda Gowda on Saturday flagged off Nano Urea dispatch to Karnataka and also promised to award land to IFFCO to start a Nano Urea production unit near Bengaluru Airport.

As per a statement, the use of Nano Urea by farmers will not only improve soil health, and crop productivity, but will also reduce the use of chemical fertilizers.

Gowda said, "We will give you a site (land) near the airport" in Bengaluru from where IFFCO can produce Nano Urea from Karnataka.

IFFCO has earlier requested the same from Gowda for a plant in Karnataka for the production of Nano Urea and Nano DAP in the Southern parts of the country.

According to Dr US Awasthi, Managing Director IFFCO, the Kalol plant is dispatching one truck with 15,000 bottles of Nano Urea per day, and soon, the plant will dispatch 10 trucks every day.

"The Kalol plant is producing 6,750 tonne equivalent of urea per day, which would result in saving Rs 35,000 crore of the government's subsidy burden and would help farmers earn an additional Rs 35,000 crore.

IFFCO had earlier dispatched Nano Urea shipments to the states of Uttar Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. The stocks were sold within half an hour, the statement read.

Phase 1 in the year 2021-22 is currently under construction in its Kalol unit in Gujarat and also at Aonla and Phulpur in Uttar Pradesh. The total annual production capacity would be initially 14 crore bottles of 500 ml, which will further be raised to 18 Crore.

In Phase-II, four more plants will be commissioned by year 2022-23, producing another 18 crore bottles. These non-subsidised bottles will be sold to the farmers, without any subsidy, at a price 10% lower than the price of 45 kg urea bag. Use of this product shall reduce chemical fertilizer consumption especially of Urea by 50% or more.

According to the statement, Nano Ureahas been tested on over 11,000 locations, 94 crops and 20 Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) institutes and State Agricultural Universities.

"The results showed that nano urea is very useful in increasing crop yield but also the nutritional quality. It is very easy to use by the farmers. One 500 ml bottle of Nano Urea is sufficient for spraying two times over an acre of field," it added. (ANI)

