New Delhi [India], October 27 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday announced eight candidates for Rajya Sabha bypolls from Uttar Pradesh with the list including union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and party leaders Neeraj Shekha and Arun Singh.

The party has fielded Naresh Bansal for the lone seat from Uttarakhand.

The other five BJP candidates from UP are Haridwar Dubey, Brijlal, Geeta Shakya, BL Verma and Seema Diwedi. (ANI)

