By Anamika Tiwari

New Delhi [India], May 4 (ANI): Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday inaugurated the Omni Legend Digital PET-CT advanced medical imaging system and a pathology lab at Mahajan Imaging & Labs.

Also Read | Israel Missile Attack: Air India Halts Flights to and From Tel Aviv After Houthi Rebels From Yemen Launch Missile Attack Near Ben Gurion Airport.

Speaking to mediapersons, Union Minister Singh said stressed the growing importance of preventive healthcare, saying that it is not just the duty of medical professionals but a national responsibility.

"I must congratulate Dr Harsh Mahajan on this new addition to the Mahajan Imaging and Labs facility, which is now available in the national capital and, of course, in the township of Gurugram. Considering that today the entire emphasis is on preventive health care, which is not solely the responsibility of medical professionals, I believe it is more of a national responsibility, especially in the context of Prime Minister Modi's reminders,"

Also Read | Reel Craze Proves Costly in Mumbai: Bike-Borne Duo Snatch iPhone 13 of Woman Recording Reel With Her Sister in Vikhroli, Case Registered.

Speaking to ANI, founder of Mahajan Imaging, Dr Harsh Mahajan, said that the Omni Legend PET-CT machine is fully digital and empowered with artificial intelligence and can detect even the smallest issues in the body.

"The Omni Legend PET-CT machine is fully digital and empowered with artificial intelligence. Because of this, it can detect even the smallest issues in the body. If cancer is developing anywhere, this machine can pick it up. There is a parameter called spatial resolution. The spatial resolution of this machine is 1.4 millimetres, whereas other machines currently have a spatial resolution of three to four millimetres. Lower spatial resolution allows for a much more detailed view, making it possible to detect even the smallest abnormalities and understand the extent of disease spread in the body," Mahajan said.

Dr Mahajan added that the machine uses a much lower radiation dose and operates at a very high speed, completing scanning quickly.

"Additionally, since this machine is fully digital, it uses a much lower radiation dose. This is beneficial for patients as radiation exposure is almost halved. The machine also operates at a very high speed, completing scanning quickly. This improves patient cooperation and convenience," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)