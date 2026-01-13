Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 13 (ANI): Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday arrived in Lucknow to participate in events related to the VB G RAM G act.

Rijiju will also participate in a minority community and will return to New Delhi on Tuesday night.

"I have come to Lucknow today for the G Ram G Scheme by PM Modi regarding the development of rural India. There is also a program related to this, and a meeting with people from a minority community. I am returning to Delhi tonight," Rijiju told ANI.

Meanwhile, the VB G RAM G act guarantees 125 days of wage employment per rural household, up from the existing 100 days, for adult members willing to undertake unskilled manual work.

As per Section 22 of the Act, the fund-sharing pattern between the Central Government and the State Governments will be 60:40, while for the North Eastern States, Himalayan States, and Union Territories (Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir), it will be 90:10.

The Congress party had announced a nationwide 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram' from January 10 to February 25, opposing the VB G RAM G Act.

Earlier on January 11, Congress workers on Sunday staged a protest under the banner 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram' at Townhall Park of Maidagin in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi.

Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai, along with party workers, held a symbolic fast against the repeal of MGNREGA and the introduction of the new Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) near the Mahatma Gandhi and Bhimrao Ambedkar statue.

Speaking to ANI, the UP Congress chief said, "We are on a fast. Around the Mahatma Gandhi and Bhimrao Ambedkar statue, we are sitting on a fast. This government ended the MGNREGA law, and to protest that each of our Congress workers is sitting on the streets. We want to remove those who want to remove Mahatma Gandhi's name."

President Droupadi Murmu gave assent to the VB--G RAM G Bill, 2025, marking a significant milestone in the transformation of rural employment policy, as per a release by the President's Secretariat. (ANI)

