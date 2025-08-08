New Delhi [India], August 8 (ANI): Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday praised the cabinet's decision to approve the proposal for implementation of the 'Multidisciplinary Education and Research Improvement in Technical Education' (MERITE) Scheme in 275 technical institutions comprising 175 engineering institutions and 100 polytechnics.

In a post on X, Rijiju said, "The Union Cabinet under the leadership of Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji approves Budgetary Support for Multidisciplinary Education and Research improvement in the Technical Education (MERITE) Scheme with an outlay of Rs 4200 crore."

He also shared graphics in his post highlighting the expected outcome and its employment generation potential.

As per a government release, the objective of the scheme is to improve the quality, equity and governance in technical education covering all states and union territories by implementing interventions aligned with the National Educational Policy-2020 (NEP-2020).

It is a 'Central Sector Scheme' with a total financial implication of Rs 4200 crore for a period from 2025-26 to 2029-30. Out of Rs 4200 crore, there will be an external assistance of Rs 2100 crore from the World Bank as a loan.

An estimated 275 government and government-aided technical institutions are expected to be selected and supported under the scheme. This will include selected National Institutes of Technology (NITs), State Engineering Institutions, Polytechnics and Affiliating Technical Universities (ATUs).

Apart from this, the state departments handling the technical education sector will also be supported through the MERITE scheme. Further, about 7.5 lakh students will benefit from the Scheme.

The major outcomes expected from the scheme includes digitalization strategies in participating states and union territory, development of guidelines for multidisciplinary programs among technical courses, increase in learning and employability skills of students, increase in transition rate of students across student groups, strengthened research and innovation environment, better quality assurance and governance mechanisms resulting in long term benefits, increase in accreditation and better technical education institution - level quality assurance, relevant, labour market-aligned curriculums and blended courses developed and rolled out and development of future academic administrators especially women faculty.

The scheme will be implemented in government engineering institutions and Polytechnics in all states. The interventions are aligned with NEP-2020 and are aimed at enhancing the quality, equity and governance of the participating institutions. It will be implemented as a Central Sector Scheme and will have the facility of fund transfer from the Central Government to participating entities through a Central Nodal Agency.

Eminent educational institutions like the IITs and IIMs, and regulatory bodies in the higher education sector, such as the AICTE, NBA, etc., will also play a significant role in the scheme implementation, the release added.

The initiative emphasises enhancing students' skills to improve their employability through a comprehensive, multi-faceted approach. Key interventions include offering internship opportunities, updating curricula to align with industry requirements, organising faculty development programmes, and setting up research hubs.

Additionally, support will be provided to incubation and innovation centres, skill and maker labs, and language workshops. These measures aim to boost the employability of fresh graduates, leading to higher placement rates and ultimately helping to reduce unemployment among engineering students in the States and Union Territories. (ANI)

