New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh is slated to visit Tajikistan and the Kyrgyz Republic from May 29 to June 6, during which he will also attend a key international conference on glaciers' preservation in Dushanbe.

During this visit, Singh will have bilateral meetings with the foreign minister of Tajikistan and other dignitaries, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday.

Also Read | Kamal Haasan's 'Tamil Gave Birth to Kannada' Remarks: Karnataka Rakshana Vedike Protests Against Actor for His Statement on Kannada Language.

In Tajikistan, Singh, who is also the MoS for Environment, Forest & Climate Change, will lead the Indian delegation to the High-Level International Conference on Glaciers' Preservation being held in Dushanbe from May 29-June 1, the ministry said in a statement.

The minister will also interact with the Indian community in Tajikistan.

Also Read | Madhabi Puri Buch Gets Clean Chit: Lokpal Gives Clean Chit to Former SEBI Chief on Hindenburg Research Report, Calls Charges Baseless.

From Dushanbe, Singh will travel to the Kyrgyz Republic. In Bishkek, he will hold bilateral meetings with the Kyrgyz foreign minister and other dignitaries, the MEA said.

He will also interact with the Indian community in the Kyrgyz Republic during the visit.

"The MoS will also lead the Indian delegation to the 9th Meeting of the Global Snow Leopard and Ecosystem Protection Programme Steering Committee, being held on June 5-6 in Issyk-Kul, the Kyrgyz Republic," the ministry said.

India enjoys mutually beneficial strategic partnership with the Kyrgyz Republic and Tajikistan. The upcoming visit by MoS Singh to Tajikistan and the Kyrgyz Republic will help in further consolidation of India's ties with the two nations, the MEA said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)