New Delhi [India], May 8 (ANI): Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar held meeting with Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta at the Delhi Secretariat on Thursday to discuss key issues such as water supply, land, DDA, road development, traffic congestion, and other important infrastructure challenges facing by the national capital.

After the meeting, Khattar said that the national capital has been facing many problems which is been pending for 15 to 20 years due to the failures of past governments. He also praised Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and stated that ever since Rekha Gupta became Chief Minister, the whole cabinet has been working together to solve these issues.

Also Read | Gurugram Shocker: 2 Arrested for Murdering Woman, Dumping Body Stuffed in Suitcase.

Khattar also said they discussed pending matters in the electricity department during the meeting.

Speaking to the mediapersons, Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said, "...Many problems of Delhi have been going on for the last 15-20 years, which could not be resolved due to the inefficiency of the previous governments. Ever since our sister Rekha Gupta has become the Chief Minister, the entire cabinet has been sitting together and thinking about how to solve those problems... We have thought about how things can be resolved. We also had some pending issues in the electricity department, we have considered them today..."

Also Read | India-Pakistan Tension: Police's Leaves Cancelled, Schools Shut; Punjab on High Alert Post Operation Sindoor.

While Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that the meeting covered all the important pending issues in Delhi, including problems related to the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), land policies, and other departments.

She added that senior officials joined the discussions and that they worked on creating a common plan to solve these long-standing problems.

After the meeting, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said, "All the matters that were pending in Delhi till now were discussed today. Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar addressed problems such as DDA, land pulling, problems of different departments... The entire cabinet held discussions with him along with senior officials, and worked towards formulating a common framework that can resolve these long-standing problems. This marks the beginning of a new phase of development for Delhi..." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)