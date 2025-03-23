Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], March 23 (ANI): Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said the performance of the Power and Urban Housing departments has been strong, with key initiatives progressing as planned.

Speaking after a review meeting with ministers from both departments, Khattar said discussions focused on infrastructure development and housing provisions.

"Today I felt very happy after attending the review meeting with the Ministers of Power department and Urban development for Housing department... The performance of both the departments is very good. Whether it is our Power Department or Housing Department, the performance of both has been very good," Khattar told reporters.

He noted that the initiative to provide one crore urban houses has begun, with registrations already underway.

Khattar added," It is a matter of great happiness that it was launched from here. Prime Minister had launched it from here, and we have talked about providing one crore urban houses...Registration has started for that too."

Earlier today, the Union Minister met Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at the State Guest House in Bhubaneswar to discuss urban development and housing initiatives, according to the press statement.

The meeting focused on strengthening coordination between the central and state governments in the sector. Discussions covered strategies for infrastructure enhancement and improving living conditions in urban and peri-urban areas of Odisha.

During the meeting, on the issue of achieving fly ash utilization targets were discussed. Minister Manohar Lal Khattar assured that a joint meeting with the Ministries of Coal, Environment, and Railways will be convened to address the issue comprehensively, including the provision of adequate rail rakes for long-distance transportation of fly ash.

Highlighting the need to meet growing power demands, the state government informed that Odisha currently has 20 GW of operational coal-based thermal power capacity, with an additional 10 GW in the pipeline, expected to be commissioned over the next 5-6 years.

The Union Minister encouraged the development of more pit-head thermal power plants in Odisha, including through joint ventures with generation companies of other states.(ANI)

