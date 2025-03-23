New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal on Sunday reviewed the progress of urban development projects in Odisha during his visit to the state.

According to an official statement, the minister emphasised the need to develop Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Puri and Khordha as growth hubs to drive regional economic development.

The focus will be on improving infrastructure, encouraging industrial and commercial growth, and promoting sustainable urbanisation through strategic planning and public-private partnership.

In the statement, the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry said that a major point of discussion was the proposal for developing a new city as part of the Greater Bhubaneswar area.

During his meeting, the minister assured support for the project and advised the Odisha government to explore funding opportunities under the 15th Finance Commission and the Urban Challenge Fund, the statement said.

To promote sustainable urban mobility, the Central government has approved the deployment of 400 electric buses for Odisha under the Pradhan Mantri e-Bus Sewa Scheme, it added.

Lal also reviewed the proposed Bhubaneswar metro project and reaffirmed full support from the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry to address the city's growing public transport needs.

In a key housing initiative, Bhubaneswar served as the launch site for the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

"The proposal for 50,000 new houses under the PMAY-Urban was discussed, and the minister assured continued coordination with the state government for its expeditious approval. He lauded Odisha's progress under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), particularly in achieving milestones such as the 24x7 water supply project currently underway in 18 cities," the statement further said.

Under the Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0, the state has shown commendable improvements in sanitation and waste management, the ministry said, adding that the Union minister directed the state to prioritise clearing legacy waste sites to reclaim land and create greener urban spaces.

Further, he emphasised intensified implementation of the PM Street Vendor's AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) scheme, urging the Odisha government to ensure wider outreach and faster credit access for street vendors across Odisha.

The visit reflects the Centre's commitment to strengthening urban development and improving the quality of life for citizens through close cooperation with state governments, it also added.

