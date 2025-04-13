Patna (Bihar) [India], April 13 (ANI): On the eve of Ambedkar Jayanti, Union Labour Minister Mansukh Laxmanbhai Mandaviya on Sunday morning paid tributes to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar in Patna and commenced the 'Jai Bhim Padayatra' program.

Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Sinha were also present at the event to pay homage to Babasaheb Ambedkar and Bharat Mata. Dilip Jaiswal, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) state unit president, and BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad also paid tributes to the architect of the Indian constitution and participated in the Padayatra event.

Also Read | What Is Scholarship Scam? Know Everything About New Scam As Fraudsters Target Students and Parents Amid Exam Result Season in India.

The program comes a day ahead of Ambedkar Jayanti, which is scheduled to be celebrated on April 14 across the country.

Mandaviya, while addressing the 'Jai Bhim Padayatra' program on Sunday, said that the youths were the future of the country and further urged them to respect the constitution and fulfil the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, April 13, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Sunday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

"Youth is the future of the country. Dr BR Ambedkar wrote the constitution and, through it, gave equal rights to the people of the country. The youth must move forward with these rights, respect the constitution and fulfil the goal of Viksit Bharat..." Mandaviya said, addressing the event.

The event commemorates the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar. 'Jai Bhim Padayatra' honours his legacy and 10,000 MY Bharat Youth Volunteers.

"PM Modi has resolved to establish Viksit Bharat in 2047 when the country completes 100 years of independence. This padayatra has been organized so that crores of youth become a part of this resolve," added Mandaviya.

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports said that similar padayatras would take place simultaneously across all major state capitals in India.

"This marks the first time a nationwide padayatra is being conducted across state capitals, uniting thousands of youth in a collective tribute to Babasaheb's vision of equality, justice, and fraternity," an official statement said.

The padayatra in Patna will begin from the iconic Gandhi Maidan and proceed along a vibrant, culturally rich route that will feature Tribute Corners with Ambedkar's quotes, live art and street performances on social reform, pledge points for youth, and musical-theatrical acts inspired by his legacy, the ministry said.

The key highlights of the 'Jai Bhim Padayatra' include a nationwide Preamble reading by MY Bharat volunteers and statue-cleaning drives at Ambedkar memorials across all districts, symbolizing a united commitment to constitutional values and civic responsibility.

The 'Jai Bhim Padayatra' is the ninth in a series of 24 padayatras to be organised as part of the celebration of 75 years of the Indian Constitution. Each padayatra under this campaign is a symbolic journey, connecting today's youth to the values of justice, equality, liberty, and fraternity. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)