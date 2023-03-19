New Delhi [India], March 19 (ANI): Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying, Parshottam Rupala highlighted the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojna (PMMSY) scheme and other multidimensional activities of Blue Revolution with a major focus on increasing fisheries production and productivity, stated an official release.

Speaking at the Sagar Parikrama Phase IV programme, he announced that Fishing Harbour, fish landing centres ice plants and cold storage facilities shall be developed at Majali and Belambara and other areas in Karnataka State to improve the fisheries development infrastructure.

"From 1950 to 2014, the investment in the fisheries sector was around Rs 3,681 crore. Starting in 2014, the government introduced schemes such as PMMSY with a budget of Rs. 20,500 crore, FIDF with a budget of around Rs. 8,000 crore and Blue Revolution with a budget of Rs 3000 crore. A total investment of Rs. 32,000 crore has been made for the development of the fisheries sector after a proper understanding and assessment of the ground realities," he said.

He said countries across the world were looking towards India for solutions and this has become possible because "our Government trusted the common wisdom of the people and encouraged them to participate intelligently in the progress of the country, including in the development of the fisheries sector".

According to an official release, the minister interacted with various stakeholders to objectively assess their problems and aspirations and also reviewed the progress of schemes like PMMSY etc. in the coastal areas by the department. He paid special emphasis on creating awareness among fishermen about KCC.

The minister discussed the objective assessment of the wealth of the ocean and its potential for contribution to the country's economy in the fisheries sector.

The main objectives of 'Sagar Parikrama' are to facilitate interaction with fishermen, coastal communities and stakeholders so as to disseminate information on various fisheries-related schemes and programs being implemented by the Government; demonstrate solidarity with all fisher folk, fish farmers and concerned stakeholder as a spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat; to promote responsible fisheries with focus on the sustainable balance between the utilisation of marine fisheries resources for food security of nation and livelihoods of coastal fisher communities and protection of the marine ecosystem, stated the official release.

Further, as per the release, the Phase I Programme of 'Sagar Parikrama' was organised in Gujarat on March 5, 2022, from Mandvi and ended on March 6, 2022, at Porbandar, Gujarat.

"Phase II The voyage Sagar Parikrama as Phase -II programme started on September 22, 2022, from Mangrol to Veraval and ended at Mul Dwaraka, on September 23, 2022, from Mul Dwaraka to Madhwad. Phase III Program of 'Sagar Parikrama' started on February 19 2023 from Surat, Gujarat, and end on February 21, 2023, at Sasson Dock, Mumbai. Phase IV program started from Mormugao Port, Goa on 17th March 2023 and shall end on March 19, 2023, in Mangalore," the release read.

The Sagar Parikrama is a government policy to facilitate direct interaction with fishers and fish farmers while understanding issues in coastal areas and problems related to fishermen.

"Phases I, II and III have brought massive changes in the development strategy of fishermen and have given a deep insight into the understanding of the problems of fishermen Certainly, the Sagar Parikrama Phase IV program is being welcomed by fishermen and fish farmers and other stakeholders with an open heart and they see this as an instrument of their development in the fisheries sector," the release stated. (ANI)

