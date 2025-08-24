Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 24 (ANI): On Day 5 of Paryushan Parv on Sunday, Union Minister Piyush Goyal met with the Jain community people in Mumbai.

Paryushan is the most important Jain religious observance of the year, while Das Lakshan festival is celebrated for self-purification and upliftment of people. According to the tradition, this festival leads the soul to ultimate happiness and freedom, i.e nirvana or salvation.

Addressing reporters here the minister said that he was born in the Jain community.

The Union Minister saints and sages of different organisations and meet with people of his community.

"I myself was born from the womb of a Jain mother, and on today's auspicious occasion, I took the blessings of Guru Mata. Today, I will also visit various saints and sages of different organisations and meet with people of my community," Piyush Goyal said.

Furthermore, the Union Minister said that he will make preparations for Ganesh Chaturthi in Delhi on Wednesday.

"Later on, I am also going to get Lord Ganesh, and I will go and make preparations for his homecoming ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi on Wednesday in Delhi," he said.

This year, Ganesh Chaturthi begins on August 27 and will culminate on Anantha Chaturdashi. Also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi, the festival marks the worship of Lord Ganesha as the god of new beginnings and remover of obstacles. Devotees across India and abroad celebrate his wisdom and intelligence with decorated homes and pandals, prayers, music, and vibrant processions.

Earlier in July, the Maharashtra government declared the public Ganeshotsav as the "Maharashtra State Festival."

The announcement was made in the Legislative Assembly by Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar, who said the tradition of public Ganeshotsav was started in Maharashtra in 1893 by Lokmanya Tilak. (ANI)

