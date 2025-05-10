New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday mourned the death of two 12-year-old school students in shelling by Pakistani forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch, saying the neighbouring country will have to pay a heavy price.

In a post on X, the minister said the news of two school children losing their lives in Poonch from senseless Pakistani shelling is heartbreaking.

"No amount of condemnation is enough for this short supply of basic norms of civility and humanity ...Pakistan will have to pay a heavy price for targeting and killing civilians, including innocent school children," he said.

While 12 civilians were killed in Poonch on Wednesday, two others were killed in Uri and Poonch on Friday. Another six people, including a senior government officer, lost their lives in Pakistani shelling Saturday morning.

