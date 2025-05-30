New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI): With the aim of strengthening consumer protection and regulatory oversight in the field of traditional medicine, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Ayush, Prataprao Jadhav, launched the AyushSuraksha Portal at Ayush Bhawan in Delhi on Friday, according to a release from the Ministry of AYUSH.

The portal was unveiled during a press briefing, marking a significant moment in the Ministry's efforts to enhance accountability and transparency across the Ayush sector.

Speaking to ANI about the portal, Minister Jhadav said that in July 2024, the Supreme Court had raised concerns regarding misleading advertisements of AYUSH medicines on platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

"Today, we have inaugurated the AYUSH Safety Portal through our AYUSH department. Back in July 2024, the Supreme Court had raised concerns regarding misleading advertisements of AYUSH medicines on platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. As a result of such ads, many individuals were misled into selling or using incorrect medicines. With this newly launched portal, every state will now have access to information about ongoing actions related to specific medicines and advertisements," the Union Minister said.

Earlier, while speaking at the launch, the minister said that the portal will empower "citizens and professionals alike to become active participants in safeguarding the integrity of Ayush systems."

"This platform will serve as a vigilant watchtower against misleading advertisements and ensure that only safe and credible products reach the people," the minister added.

The Ayush Suraksha Portal has been developed in accordance with the Supreme Court's order dated July 30, 2024, wherein the Court emphasized the need for a centralized dashboard for monitoring and publishing data related to misleading advertisements and adverse drug reactions. The court directed the central government to ensure that such a system is established to allow State Licensing Authorities to report complaints, share inter-state referrals, and update the status of actions taken. The Ministry of Ayush has met the directive well before the Court's deadline of June 2025.

Secretary of Ayush ministry, Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, highlighted how the portal represents a significant advancement in pharmacovigilance and regulatory convergence within the Ayush ecosystem.

"By integrating data from State Licensing Authorities, national pharmacovigilance centres, and key regulatory stakeholders, the portal facilitates real-time monitoring, systematic analysis, and coordinated action on misleading advertisements and adverse drug reactions. We have made it accessible to the public so that any citizen can directly report misleading ads or ADRs via the portal," Ayush secretary said after the launch.

The portal was developed with the technical support of the Central Council for Research in Siddha (CCRS) and aligned with the National Pharmacovigilance Program. It allows consumers, healthcare professionals, and regulatory authorities to report and monitor misleading advertisements and adverse drug reactions through a seamless digital process.

The system integrates multiple authorities, including the Ayush vertical under CDSCO, MoI&B, CCPA, NCISM, NCH, PCI, FSSAI, and State Licensing Authorities, ensuring coordinated response and enforcement.

The ministry's statement read that a pre-launch training session for nodal officers from these organisations was successfully conducted on April 9, 2025, under the chairmanship of Dr Kousthubha Upadhyaya, Adviser (Ayu.), Ministry of Ayush.

The release added that with the launch of this portal, the Ministry of Ayush now has a centralised and accessible dashboard of reported cases, enabling real-time tracking, swift regulatory action, and detailed data analysis. The system also ensures that citizens have a direct channel to voice their concerns, with transparent visibility into the action taken on their reports. (ANI)

