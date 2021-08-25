Guwahati, Aug 25 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Renuka Singh on Wednesday met Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi and discussed implementation of several government schemes.

Also Read | Mysuru Shocker: MBA Student Gangraped By Five Men, Her Male Friend Thrashed; Case Registered.

According to an official release, they discussed the implementation of various Central government schemes for the welfare of tribals in the state.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: BSF Trooper on Leave Dies of Stone Hit in Rajouri District.

"The minister also briefed the governor about a few Central projects that are on the pipeline for Assam," it added.

The governor informed the Union minister that the state government has given top priority to implementation of the schemes to ensure that the fruits of development reach the tribals.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)