Rangia, Aug 18 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Steel and Rural Development Faggan Singh Kulaste on Wednesday expressed satisfaction over the steps taken for development of pisciculture, horticulture, and other projects in Kamrup Rural district of Assam.MM

The minister who took stock of rural development projects here said, Assam will be able to show remarkable performance in rural development in near future with women and youth becoming self-reliant with the help of the Central government, an official press release said.MM

Kulaste made the observation while speaking at a meeting at the deputy commissioner's office.MM

The government's measures to boost interest in local goods will also gain momentum through this and will be particularly helpful in achieving the country's goal of self-reliance, the minister said.MM

He urged officials of the Panchayat and Rural Department to visit other states to familiarise themselves with the method of functioning in other areas.MM

Addressing the meeting, Assam Minister for Panchayat and Rural Department Ranjeet Kumar Dass also appreciated the initiatives taken by the department.MM

After the meeting, the Union minister accompanied by Dass and the officials went for a field visit, formally inaugurated a Citizen Service Centre at Kulhati Panchgaon Gaon Panchayat, and interacted with self-help groups, the release said.MM

He also interacted with people from various sectors who had benefited under the Rurban Mission, such as fish farmers, and those having small rice mills.MM

The National Rurban Mission follows the vision of development of a cluster of villages that preserve and nurture the essence of rural community life with focus on equity and inclusiveness without compromising with the facilities perceived to be essentially urban in nature.MM

The minister also inspected a water supply scheme, houses built under PMAY-G, and incense making projects of self-help groups.MM PTI cor DG .MM

