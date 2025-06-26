Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 26 (ANI): Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Thursday hit out at the Congress over the 1975 Emergency, calling it a "murder of the Constitution."

Addressing the media in Shimla on the second day of his three-day visit to Himachal Pradesh, Rijiju said, "The Emergency imposed in 1975 was nothing less than a murder of the Constitution. It throttled the media and crushed individual and institutional freedoms."

"Even after 50 years, we must not forget the dangers of authoritarianism. That is why the Union Cabinet passed a resolution to remind people about what really happened. Shimla is symbolically important; it was the summer capital during colonial rule, and many freedom fighters were jailed here. Today, we observe 'Samvidhan Hatya Divas' from this historic city," Rijiju added.

Further sharpening his attacks on the Congress, Kiren Rijiju said that those who once killed the Constitution are today holding its book and lecturing the nation on constitutional values.

"The people of India must recognise this hypocrisy. Everyone should read the letter of Pandit Nehru that led to the resignation of Baba Saheb Ambedkar. That letter reflects the Congress party's real character. Prime Minister Modi declared November 26 as Constitution Day to remind the nation of its founding principles. We have urged Congress to observe this day as Samvidhan Hatya Divas," the Union Minister said.

Rijiju also gave details of the projects to be started and foundation stones to be laid during his three-day visit to the region. He unveiled Rs 78 Cr sports and infrastructure schemes for the Trans-Himalayan Belt.

Rijiju also unveiled a central package to promote winter and adventure sports in Himachal Pradesh's tribal districts, especially Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti, as part of the Centre's border-area development strategy.

"Himachal has three zones: the plains, the hill stations, and the Trans-Himalayas. We are focusing on the Trans-Himalayan belt for transformative development," he said.

The projects announced include Indoor Multi-Sports Stadium at Kalpa (foundation to be laid during visit), Green grass turf ground at Gyabung (Kinnaur) at a cost of Rs 4.80 crore, High-altitude skiing and winter sports training centre at Kaza (Lahaul-Spiti) with vocational training facilities, to be built at a cost of Rs 73.77 crore, Special sewage management scheme for high-altitude villages in Lahaul.

The Union Minister also highlighted the future plans for cricket development in the region.

He said, "There will be revolutionary efforts for sports infrastructure in Lahaul-Spiti. These schemes will empower youth in the remotest parts of India."

"Even the McMahon Line Agreement was signed in Shimla. This region has always been central to our national security and identity," Rijju said.

Responding to criticism that the Centre has neglected Himachal, Rijiju countered and said that It is just a political statement by Congress.

"The Union Government is fully committed to the development of Himachal Pradesh and its people. In 2013, Defence Minister AK Antony told Parliament there would be no development in certain border regions. Today, we are building world-class infrastructure in the same areas. The Prime Minister has directed every minister to connect directly with people, even in the remotest villages. That is how we are functioning, not with words, but with work," he asserted. (ANI)

