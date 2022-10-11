Srinagar, Oct 11 (PTI) As part of the third phase of the public outreach programme of the central government, Union minister Sanjeev Kumar Balyan on Tuesday visited Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir and reviewed the development scenario in the district, an official spokesman said.

The Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying stressed upon the officers to promote entrepreneurship ventures in fisheries, animal and sheep husbandry so that more employment opportunities are provided to the youth, he said.

The minister also laid e-foundation of three road projects namely Shirmal- Balpora-Tengwani Road, Hajipora-Arkhara Road, Gurinard-Chanchmarg Road, to be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 1186.30 lakh, the spokesman said.

The Centre had last year launched public outreach programme to assess the ground-level development scenario in Jammu and Kashmir and listen to grievances and demands of people.

On the occasion, Balyan also reviewed work under animal, sheep husbandry and fisheries sector with special emphasis on centrally-sponsored schemes like IDDS and IPDP, the spokesman said.

The minister listened to the demands and issues related to the sector and was apprised by the respective officers about the need for establishment of wool processing units and constitution of a wool board, he said.

They officers also flagged the issue of low rates of wool and need for MSP for the product, insurance for fish crop, adequate vaccination for lumpy skin disease, among others, the spokesman said.

Balyan also interacted with DDC and BDC members, MC counsellors and other PRI members and listened to issues and demands put forward for consideration and appropriate action, he said.

The MoS appealed to the PRI members to involve more and more people in sheep, goat and fish farming.

He also stressed for venturing into silage making to make nutritious fodder available during winters to tide over the productivity depreciation of milk in winters.

While interacting with the PRI members, he assured that the ministry will conduct exposure visits of farmers, PRI members to acquaint them with employment-oriented schemes and good practices being followed and also assured redressal of other issues put forth before him, the spokesman said.

Later, the minister visited Fruit Mandi Aglar and met fruit growers, traders and transporters. Enroute, he visited Poultry Project Animal Husbandry Department, Shirmal, Milk Chilling Plant, Shopian, he said.

He also distributed sanction orders among beneficiaries of sheep, fisheries and dairying units, the spokesman said.

