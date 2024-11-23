New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is set to launch the third edition of Nayi Chetna - Pahal Badlaav Ki, a national campaign against gender-based violence on November 25 in New Delhi

"Union Minister of Rural Development and Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan will launch the third edition of Nayi Chetna - Pahal Badlaav Ki, a national campaign against gender-based violence on 25th November 2024 in Rang Bhawan Auditorium, All India Radio, Sansad Marg, New Delhi," as per a Ministry of Rural Development release.

Union Minister of Women and Child Development Annpurna Devi will also grace the event in a collective effort of the government to eliminate gender-based violence.

The month-long campaign, organized by the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana - National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM) under the aegis of the Ministry of Rural Development, will run across all Indian States and Union Territories until December 23. This initiative, led by DAY-NRLM's extensive Self-Help Group (SHG) network, embodies the spirit of Jan Andolan.

"The campaign is a collaborative effort in the spirit of "whole of government" approach and will witness participation of 9 Ministries/Departments namely Ministry of Women and Child Development, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Panchayati Raj, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and Department of Justice," the release read.

The Nayi Chetna campaign aims to amplify awareness and drive informed action against gender-based violence through grassroots initiatives. Since its inception, Nayi Chetna has mobilized millions nationwide, fostering a significant movement for gender equality and women's empowerment.

"The first edition reached 3.5 crore people, supported by multiple line ministries, while Nayi Chetna 2.0 engaged 5.5 crore participants across 31 States and Union Territories, with over 9 lakh awareness activities on gender-based violence conducted nationwide," the release read.

The objectives of Nayi Chetna 3.0 include raising awareness of all forms of gender-based violence, encouraging communities to speak out and demand action, providing access to support systems for timely assistance and empowering local institutions to act decisively against violence.

The campaign's slogan, "Ek Saath, Ek Awaaz, Hinsa Ke Khilaaf," embodies the call for collective action through convergence efforts, adopting a whole-of-society and whole-of-government approach. (ANI)

