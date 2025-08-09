Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 9 (ANI): In a significant gesture, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday tied a rakhi to a tree to celebrate Raksha Bandhan.

Speaking to reporters in Bhopal, the Union Minister urged the countrymen to take a pledge to protect the environment.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "Today is Raksha Bandhan. Sister ties a rakhi on her brother's wrist and her brother takes a pledge to protect her. However, now sisters have become so strong and powerful that many sisters are capable of protecting their brothers. But this festival should become a festival of protecting the country along with brothers and sisters. It should also become a festival of protecting the world. It should also become a festival of protecting the environment."

The Union Minister also appealed to the people of the country to buy Swadeshi or Made in India products only.

"Take a pledge on Raksha Bandhan to protect the country. We will buy Swadeshi. We should buy made in India products... Today I am tying this Rakhi to a tree because we exist because of trees. Ped hai to ham hai," he added.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his greetings on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

In his message, he conveyed best wishes to the nation, emphasising the festival's significance in strengthening the bond between siblings.

"Best wishes on the special occasion of Raksha Bandhan," PM Modi wrote on X.

Raksha Bandhan is a traditional Hindu festival dedicated to the love and bond between brothers and sisters. On this day, sisters tie a rakhi around their brothers' wrists. In return, brothers offer gifts as a symbol of love and care for their sisters.

Rakhi symbolises a sense of protection. On Raksha Bandhan, the brothers promise to protect their sisters from harm of any kind.

Raksha Bandhan is a festival deeply rooted in Indian culture and has been celebrated for centuries. Incidents of sisters tying a rakhi around their brothers' wrists for protection are mentioned in Hindu religious texts. (ANI)

