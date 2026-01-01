New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

Shirdi, Ahilyanagar (Maharashtra) [India], January 1 (ANI) Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday said that this year's Rabi crops are witnessing a bumper harvest and expressed hope that farmers would be blessed with prosperity.

Addressing reporters at a gathering in Shirdi, he said the government remains committed to the welfare of farmers, the poor, and village development.

Also Read | Cigarette Prices to Rise From February 1 in India; Check New Excise Duty Rates as ITC and Godfrey Phillips Stocks Plunge.

The Union Minister stated that the vision of a "Viksit Bharat" can be realised through comprehensive village development. He highlighted the importance of the 'VB-G RAM G' scheme, saying it is capable of achieving holistic development in rural areas.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "This year's Rabi crops are having a bumper harvest, and we hope that God's blessings will be upon the farmers, bringing them great prosperity. May this year be one of welfare for the poor and development for the villages. The 'Viksit Bharat' and 'VB-G RAM G' scheme is capable and competent in achieving complete village development, and today I am going to participate in a program under this very scheme."

Also Read | ITC Share Price Today, January 1, 2026: Stocks of FMCG Giant Plunge Over 9% in Early Trade; Here is Why ITC Share is Falling Today.

Chouhan added that he would participate in a programme under the scheme, reiterating the government's focus on strengthening rural infrastructure, improving livelihoods, and ensuring inclusive growth across villages.

Earlier on Friday, the Parliament passed the VB-G RAM G Bill, with the Rajya Sabha approving the legislation after it received the Lok Sabha's nod.

Opposition members staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha before the bill to replace MGNREGA was passed. They pressed that the bill should be sent to a Select Committee. They demanded that the Bill be referred to a Select Committee.

The Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 18, 2025, and was later cleared by the Rajya Sabha in the early hours of December 19 amid strong opposition.

Meanwhile, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the Bill would play an essential role in the welfare of the poor. He accused the Congress of disrespecting the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi.

The Bill guarantees 125 days of wage employment per rural household, up from the existing 100 days, for adult members willing to undertake unskilled manual work. As per Section 22 of the Bill, the fund-sharing pattern between the Centre and the states will be 60:40. For the Northeastern states, Himalayan states, and Union Territories, including Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, the ratio will be 90:10.

Section 6 of the Bill allows state governments to notify in advance a period aggregating up to 60 days in a financial year, covering peak agricultural seasons such as sowing and harvesting. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)