New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal expressed deep concern over a ferry accident in Assam's Majuli on Wednesday and directed his ministry to provide all necessary help for the rescue operations.

He also spoke to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and enquired about the tragedy.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Shocker: Married Man Kills Lover By Pushing Her in Ganga Canal in Roorkee, Arrested.

Several people are feared dead as a large boat sank in the Brahmaputra river after colliding with a ferry near Nimati Ghat in the Jorhat district of Assam on Wednesday.

The collision occurred when the private boat was headed to Majuli from Nimati Ghat and the government-owned ferry was coming from Majuli.

Also Read | Realme Pad Confirmed To Come With 7,100mAh Battery.

Union Minister of Shipping, Ports and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal has expressed deep anguished and concern to learn about the ferry accident in Majuli, according to an official statement.

Sonowal spoke with the Assam chief minister over the phone and took stock of the ongoing rescue and relief operations. He also directed officials of the ministry to provide all necessary support to help the victims, the statement said.

Jorhat Deputy Commissioner Ashok Barman told PTI that 41 people have been rescued so far and no body has been found yet. "We cannot say right now how many people have died," a senior official of the Jorhat district administration said.

Personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and SDRF have started a search and rescue operation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)