New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday inaugurated the indigenously developed Differential Global Navigation Satellite System (DGNSS) “Sagar Sampark” for further strengthening digital transformation of the Indian maritime sector, as part of the Digital India campaign, to bring in efficiency and efficacy of marine operation in the country.

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal, while speaking on the occasion, said that the launch of ‘Sagar Sampark’, at six locations under DGLL, will definitely enhance the capability of the DGLL in the field of radio aids to marine navigation.

“Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we have been making steady progress in the modernisation of the marine sector. Our endeavour to bring in technological interventions to find solutions to marine challenges will bring efficiency and create efficacy for value creation by the sector. We have given a steady rise in the shipping volume, and we have given top priority to safety in the navigation of ships,” he added.

As per the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, the state-of-the-art DGNS system is a terrestrial-based enhancement system which corrects the errors and inaccuracies in the Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) allowing for more accurate positioning information.

Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Shripad Yesso Naik along with Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Shantanu Thakur, Secretary of MoPSW, TK Ramachandran, IAS, among other senior officials of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW), Directorate General of Lighthouses and Lightships among others were present on the occasion.

The ministry further added that the DGNSS service will help mariners in safe navigation and will reduce the risk of collisions, groundings, and accidents in the port and harbour areas and this will lead to the safe and efficient movement of vessels.

“DGNSS is an important Radio Aid to Navigation towards the fulfilment of international obligations of International Maritime Organisation (IMO), Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) and International Association of Marine Aids to Navigation and Lighthouse Authorities (IALA),” said Union Minister of State Shripad Y Naik during the inauguration.

The ministry further said that after recapitalization with multiple satellite constellations like GPS and Global Navigation Satellite System (GLONASS), DGNSS further increases the availability and redundancy as per International standards and helps the mariners to improve their positioning within five meters.

While speaking on this occasion Union Minister of State, MoPSW, Shantanu Thakur said, “Using this latest technology, the Directorate General of Lighthouses and Lightships will provide accurate information to the ships for safe navigation in Indian waters with Make in India products.”

The latest DGNSS system is now able to transmit corrections of GPS and GLONASS.

The DGNSS significantly improves the accuracy of GPS positioning, reducing errors caused by atmospheric inferences, satellite clock drift and other factors. This is achieved with the help of modern state of art technology receivers and the latest software. The error correction accuracy has been improved from 5 to 10 meters to less than 5 meters for 100 Nautical Miles from Indian coastlines. (ANI)

