New Delhi [India], July 26(ANI): The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (MoPSW), Sarbananda Sonowal, visited the iconic residence of Bhupen Hazarika in Guwahati on Saturday, to honour the legendary music maestro. The visit was marked by an emotional interaction with members of the Hazarika family and a guided tour of the home, which is now a living tribute to the life and legacy of the Bard of Brahmaputra.

During the visit, Sonowal was received by Samar Hazarika, the younger brother of Hazarika, along with other family members. They walked the minister through various rooms of the residence, which display personal memorabilia, instruments, books, and photographs chronicling the maestro's journey as a singer, poet, composer, and humanitarian.

Also Read | CSMT Bomb Threat: Man Makes Threatening Call at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai; No Suspicious Object Found.

Speaking to reporters after the visit, Sarbananda Sonowal said, "Bhupen da's body of work continues to be a beacon of hope and pride for the people of Assam. His songs still echo the values of unity, compassion, and humanity -- values that every Assamese holds close to their heart."

Sonowal emphasised the importance of bringing Dr. Hazarika's legacy to the youth of today and said, "It is essential that Bhupen da's timeless creations reach newer generations. His music and message are still relevant and can deeply inspire the youth to embrace humanity, social harmony, and cultural pride. He showed us that art can be a powerful medium of transformation and our younger generation must inherit that vision."

Also Read | Hamas Leader Yahya Sinwar's Widow Escapes Gaza Using Fake Passport; Remarried, Now Living in Turkey: Report.

Sonowal also highlighted the Government of Assam's plans to celebrate the centenary of Dr. Hazarika's birth anniversary with year-long programs that reflect his artistic and cultural contributions. He expressed happiness that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also take part in the centenary celebration, underlining the national and global stature of Dr. Hazarika's legacy.

Sarbanand Sonowal said, "Bhupen da's music has the strength to bind Assamese society together as a powerful cultural force. It is through this unity and pride that we can take the Assamese identity to its rightful place on the global stage. The transformation of Dr. Hazarika's home stands as a pious space of calm and reverence, a place where one can feel his enduring presence and witness the many facets of his extraordinary life and legacy. It offers an opportunity for reflection, learning, and inspiration drawn from the timeless spirit of the legend Bhupen Hazarika." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)