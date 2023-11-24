New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, wrapped up his two-day visit to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands by visiting the proposed site of Atlanta Bay Major Harbour near Diglipur on Friday.

According to an official release, currently, a jetty with a 5 m draft is serving for berthing of inter-island vessels of 4.00m draft. Considering the strategic location and other facilities available, a Bulk Cargo transhipment hub can be developed in Atlanta Bay.

As per the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, the feasibility study for developing Atlanta Bay Major Harbour is under process.

"Atlanta Bay has a natural draft of 19/20 and is just 50m distance in the sea. There is availability of Natural break and is well connected by road. Also, sufficient land can be reclaimed from the sea," stated the release.

"This transhipment hub is on the route from East & NE India to East & SE Asia, Australia-New Zealand countries. It is also on the route, of Coal, Sand and other construction materials, Iron ore etc., to Bangladesh and Myanmar. Once operationalized, the Bulk Cargo Transshipment Port will be economically beneficial for the country as well as to neighbours," the release said.

The proposed port is 565 Km from Yangoon, 765 km from Sittwe, 1000 km from Chittagong, 1100 Km from Kolkata, 1000 km from Barisal and 80 km from Coco Island (the Chinese Defense base), according to the release.

Considering its strategic location, on the northern side of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, a 10mtr draft harbour is essential to promote high-end tourism and other essential purposes. Once developed the people of north and middle Andaman will be beneficial and the travel time between major ports at Andaman and Kolkata will be reduced from 72 hours to 15 hours, the Ministry release said.

Earlier on November 23, Union Minister Sonowal took an aerial survey of the International Container Transshipment Port (ICTP) a Sagarmala Project being developed at Galathea Bay and interacted with the various stakeholders, local residents and representatives.

He also visited the Indira Point, the southernmost point of India's territory at Great Nicobar Island of Andaman and Nicobar Islands and directed the concerned officials to explore the possibility of developing the Indira Point area as a tourism destination and develop required tourism amenities and facilities for the same.

In Great Nicobar Island, he visited Campbell Bay and reviewed the progress of the Berthing Jetty Extension project.

Later in the evening, he reviewed the various works done by ALHW at Port Blair and appreciated their work in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands over the last 5 decades.

During the review, the Minister also advised ALHW to explore reputed construction firms to work in the Islands to complete the projects in time.

He expressed satisfaction and called upon all concerned to expedite the implementation of the ongoing projects for the islanders' benefit.

Union Minister Sonowal stated, "Under the leadership of PM Modi the proposed projects in Andaman & Nicobar would catalyze the development in the region. This can lead to inclusive growth and play a key role in improving the livelihoods of the populations with the transportation of goods and passengers."

During the review meeting at Port Blair today, he directed the officials to take up the work of development of Indira Point as a major tourist destination with all required facilities.

There are 58 projects worth Rs 7,622 Crores in Andaman and Nicobar that are being monitored under the Sagarmala programme, as per the Ministry release.

15 projects worth Rs 469 Crores are being funded under the Sagarmala and Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS). All projects are being implemented by ALHW. 8 projects worth Rs. 211 crores are funded by Sagarmala, 4 projects worth Rs 216 crores are funded under CSS and 3 projects worth Rs 42 crores are funded by MoCA. One project worth Rs 13.5 crore is completed, 4 projects worth Rs 173 crore are under implementation; one project worth Rs 26 crore is under tendering and 9 projects worth Rs 256 crore are under development, the release said.

Andaman Lakshadweep Harbour Works (ALHW), under the Ministry of Ports Shipping and Waterways, has been involved in developing Marine infrastructure in Andaman & Nicobar and Lakshadweep Islands for more than 50 years now.

ALHW has planned the Port Infrastructure required to develop these Islands to meet the growing demand, designed and constructed marine structures like Break Waters, Major Wharf, Jetties, Vehicle Ferry Ramp, HDPE Floating Jetties, Fish landing Centers, Dry Docks with afloat repair berths, Slipway and many more in different Islands. Apart from these, Shore protection works, Dredging, Roads and Bridges, and Port Terminal Buildings are fewer among the deposit works carried out on these Islands.

ALHW also provides technical support to local Port departments for port operations.

With the initiative marked in Maritime India Vision 2030, it is planned to develop Andaman & Nicobar (A&N) islands and Lakshadweep Islands for tourism and other initiatives. Initially, development plans have been focused on job creation for locals through tourism promotion and the export of locally-made seafood and coconut-based products. In the first phase, these plans are being implemented in four islands of Andaman & Nicobar and five islands of Lakshadweep.

In the second phase, suitable sites in 12 more islands of Andaman & Nicobar and 5 islands in Lakshadweep will be covered.

In Amrit Kaal Vision 2047 under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, Island development will be a key focus for the coming years.

The 26 islands that have been shortlisted to be developed over the next decade are in the Union Territories of Lakshadweep and Andaman and Nicobar Islands and the State of Gujarat.

Themes such as the development of eco-tourism facilities, ship repair, seaplane building and repair, maritime training institutes, Free Trade Zones and bunkering terminals are proposed to be developed. The development of these themes can then be further expanded to other islands to unlock the entire potential of all the islands in the country. (ANI)

