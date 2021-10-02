Srinagar, Oct 2 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar on Saturday set a target of a year for achieving a 100 per cent plastic-free Gulmarg, which is a tourist resort, in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir.

As part of the Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav, the Union minister visited Gulmarg where he led a cleanliness drive on the occasion of the 152nd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The drive was launched by the directorate of school education, Kashmir.

Stressing on the virtues of cleanliness, the minister said Gandhi always saw cleanliness as an integral part of developing a healthy and civilised society.

He urged parents and teachers to inculcate the habit of maintaining good hygiene among children at a young age.

Pointing to the need for effective methods for solid waste management, he said the government is trying to figure out various scientific methods through which the problem can be tackled.

The minister also directed authorities to achieve the target of 100 per cent plastic-free Gulmarg till the next Gandhi Jayanti in 2022.

Sarkar also inspected various stalls of the Khadi and Village Industries Board.

On the occasion, he said the central government is committed to give a boost and expand the embroidery industry of Jammu and Kashmir across the globe and several initiatives in this regard are being taken.

Sarkar is on a visit to Baramulla as part of the Centre's special outreach programme which aims to evoke public feedback from different sections of society besides carrying out developmental activities in the region.

