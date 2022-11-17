Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 16 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar on Tuesday wrote a letter to West Bengal Information and Cultural Affairs Minister, Indranil Sen on Wednesday, to express disappointment over the deplorable act of installing a statue of Birsa Munda which is not as per the true spirit of the revered leader of the tribal community.

In his letter to West Bengal Minister of state Information and Cultural Affairs Indranil Sen, Sarkar said, "On the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, I along with hundreds of people visited various places to commemorate the birthday of Bhagwan Birsa Munda in Bankura on Tuesday."

"I'm deeply disappointed and pained to see that a statue of Bhagawan Birsa Munda which is being installed at Puabagan, Bankura which does not reflect the perspective and valour of the freedom fighter he is known for. A photo of the statue of Bhagawan Birsa Munda installed in the Parliament Campus is attached for reference. This deplorable act of installing a statue which is not made as per the true spirit of the revered leader of our tribal community and one of the greatest freedom fighter of the country will surely hurt the sentiment of all men and particularly the tribal communities of West Bengal," wrote Sarkar in a letter.

"I am therefore condemning the installation of such an improper statue of our beloved Bhagawan Birsa Munda and urge upon you to install a statue that will reflect and show the true spirit of the patriotism, sacrifice and rebellion, he was known for. Hope you will take appropriate steps at the earliest," added the Union Minister.

Earlier, Vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar paid floral tributes to the legendary tribal freedom fighter, Birsa Munda, on his birth anniversary at parliament house on November 15.

On this occasion, Vice President in a tweet stated, "The fearless leader, Birsa Munda spearheaded the tribal movement and made an invaluable contribution to our freedom struggle. His courage and sincere love for our motherland continue to inspire all Indians." (ANI)

