New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): Union Ministers congratulated the nation on administering the highest single-day number of COVID-19 jabs in the world today.

Union Minister Amit Shah in a tweet said, "Incredible! Another feather in the cap of India's vaccination drive. 80 Lakh COVID vaccine doses administered today. Such a record-breaking accomplishment. Congratulations to the visionary leadership of PM @narendramodiJi."

"World's #LargestVaccineDrive blazes ahead, firing on all cylinders. A record-breaking 47 lakh #COVID19Vaccine doses administered so far on Day 1 of implementation of revised guidelines of our #VaccinationDrive", tweeted Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari tweeted in Hindi and said, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi about 7 million people were vaccinated across the country today under the world's largest vaccination campaign."

"Almost 75 lakh vaccine doses administered today so far and counting...." tweeted Union Minister Prakash Javadekar.

"Today, on Yoga Day, the work of free vaccination of all people above 18 years has started across the country and today it is a matter of great happiness that there was record vaccination of 7 million people. Congratulations to the whole country for this! All eligible persons must get the vaccine and contribute in winning the war against Corona," said Rajnath Singh in a tweet in Hindi.

The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from today. In a landmark achievement, nearly 81 lakh (80,95,314) doses have been administered on the first day of the new phase of COVID-19 vaccination.

The present phase of vaccination was announced by the Prime Minister on 7 June 2021. He also gave a clarion call to all citizens to vaccinate themselves and encourage the others who are eligible to take the COVID19 vaccine. Today's achievement showcases the trust placed by the people of India in the Government in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding scope of the nationwide COVID19 vaccination drive. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain. During the month of May 2021, more than 7.9 cr vaccines were available for the nationwide COVID19 vaccination exercise. These were ramped up to 11.78 cr in June 2021. These include the free supply of vaccines to States and UTs from the Government of India, those directly procured by the States/UTs and those directly procured by the private hospitals. (ANI)

