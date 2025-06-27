Puri (Odisha) [India], June 27 (ANI): As the annual Rath Yatra began in Odisha's Puri on Friday, Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat participated in the celebrations and offered prayers to Lord Jagannath, joining lakhs of devotees gathered to witness the grand procession of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra.

Speaking to the media, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan says, "The first ritual of the Jagannath Yatra has been completed. All three siblings have reached the chariots... I am satisfied with the arrangements made by the state government..."

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate Centenary Celebrations of Acharya Shri 108 Vidyanand Ji Maharaj at Vigyan Bhawan on June 28.

Earlier in the day, Union Ministers Pradhan and Shekhawat visited and appreciated the state-of-the-art Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) in Puri, developed by the Odisha Police in collaboration with the homegrown startup IG Drones.

The ICCC has been pivotal in ensuring safety and efficiency during the world-famous Rath Yatra, marking a significant milestone in modernised crowd and security management with 500 CCTVs, drones, anti-drone systems, and AI analytics.

Also Read | Kolkata Gang-Rape Case: TMC's Shashi Panja Urges BJP To Behave As Responsible Opposition in Aftermath of Gang Rape in Kasba Law College, Assures Strict Action Against All Accused (Watch Video).

Thousands of devotees gathered in Puri to witness the grand spectacle, chanting hymns as the sweeping ritual marked the start of the deities' annual nine-day sojourn.

The grand annual Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath commenced in Odisha's Puri on Friday, as thousands of devotees began pulling the majestic chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra from the Jagannath Temple to the Gundicha Temple, amidst chants, drumbeats, and spiritual fervour.

Following the completion of key rituals, including the sacred 'Chhera Pahanra' (sweeping ceremony) performed by Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb, the deities were ceremonially placed on their respective chariots -- Nandighosha, Taladhwaja, and Darpadalana.

With the blowing of conch shells and rhythmic beating of cymbals and mridangas, the pulling of the chariots began along the Grand Road (Bada Danda), marking the start of the deities' annual journey.

The 'Chhera Pahanra' is one of the most significant customs of the Rath Yatra, symbolising humility and equality before the divine.

During the ritual, the Gajapati Maharaja, the erstwhile King of Puri and chief servitor of Lord Jagannath, swept around the chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra with a golden broom, sprinkling sandalwood water and flowers, and invoking blessings to purify the path of the divine journey.

Dressed in traditional attire, the Gajapati Maharaja arrived in a royal procession from the Puri royal palace to the Grand Road, where the deities were placed on their respective chariots. His ceremonial act represents the deep intertwining of royalty and devotion in Jagannath culture. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)